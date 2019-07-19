Woodbury Fire information has asked the public to contact Arizona Department of Transportation regarding State Route 88 closures, effective immediately at 8:00 a.m on Friday July 19, 2019.
From now on, all inquiries in regards to the closure on State Route 88 (Apache Trail Historic Road) should be directed to ADOT. You can submit questions to ADOT by online form or phone by visiting https://azdot.gov/contact
State Route 88 remains closed starting past Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at Theodore Roosevelt Dam. Road blocks are in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.