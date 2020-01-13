On December 18, at the Superstition Fire and Medical District Board meeting, community member Pam Frentz was given the Citizens Award for Extraordinary Actions.
On November 12th, 2019, Pam Frentz was on her way home from picking up her grandkids from school. On the way home, she noticed smoke and saw there was a mobile home on fire. She noticed there was a car parked in front of the home, so she assumed someone might be in the home. Pam immediately had her granddaughter call 911. She then got out of the car and went over to the home where she heard a faint cry for help.
There was so much smoke, Pam could not see where the cry was coming from. She asked, “Where are you?” But she heard nothing. Pam looked around more and then found the person unconscious on the floor, just inside the door.
Pam grabbed the person, laid her on her back and pulled her out of the home. After the woman was pulled from the immediate danger, other bystanders helped Pam get her further away from the burning structure.
Within seconds of pulling the patient to safety, the doorway was engulfed in flames. The resident survived because of Pam’s extraordinary actions. Pam suffered from smoke inhalation and was transported by SFMD and treated at Banner Goldfield Medical Center. She is now doing great.
Thank you Pam from everyone at SFMD!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.