The Superstition Fire & Medical District (SFMD)responded to three house fires in a four day period.
On Friday, December 13, a house fire was reported in the 800 block of N. Cortez Road, just after 11:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived to find a house on fire and were able to achieve extinguishment in about 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.
On Sunday, December 15, fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire in the 800 block of W. Apache Trail, just after 3:00 p.m. This fire originated in an air-conditioner on the outside of the home. Crews were able to control the fire before it extended into the home; however some smoke damage did result inside the home.
The third fire occurred on December 16, just after 5:30 p.m., in the 900 block of S. Stagecoach Drive. This fire appears to have started in the attic of the home and is likely the result of an electrical issue. Fire crews controlled this incident in about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. Because each of these fires was detected early, property losses were minimized, and the homes will be repaired.
