The Superstition Fire & Medical District and the Mesa Fire & Medical Department were dispatched to two house fires Sunday morning, March 22nd.
Firefighters were first dispatched to the 800 block of W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, just after 6:30 a.m. The first Engine Company arrived in five minutes to find a mobile home heavily involved with fire. Two occupants had escaped the fire on their own after being awakened by their dog. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about six minutes and prevent it from spreading to adjacent homes. A preliminary investigation displays that the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue. No injuries occurred in the incident.
While some firefighters were still on the scene of this incident, a second house fire occurred in the 2400 block of W. Tepee St. in Apache Junction, just before 8:30 a.m. The first unit arrived in less than four minutes and, again, found a home well involved with fire. Four occupants were home at the time of the fire: 3 adults and one child. Everyone was able to escape the home on their own prior to the arrival of the firefighters. One adult male was treated for a minor burn injury and transported to a hospital. This fire appears to have been caused by misuse of a space heater. The family was assisted by the Red Cross to arrange temporary shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.