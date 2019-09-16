The Superstition Fire & Medical District (SFMD) responded to a field fire on Friday, September 6th. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. in the area of Southern Ave. and Barkley Rd., near the fence line of the Tonto National Forest. SFMD responded with several pieces of Wildland apparatus and found a fire that was about one and a quarter-acre in size. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and protect the surrounding homes. The fire did extend slightly into National Forest property, but was quickly extinguished. No cause has been determined.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.