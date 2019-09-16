The lack of summer monsoon activity has prompted The Tonto National Forest to lift the Woodbury Fire Area Closure effective at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019. Monsoon storms are still attempting to form and could produce locally heavy rain, so be alert and stay out of dry washes and low lying areas if a thunderstorm is visible in the distance. Please read and heed all warning signs within the Woodbury Fire Area in the Superstition Mountains.
Davis and Crabtree washes, near Apache Lake remain closed due to the potential for flooding in these low lying areas. View the closure order and map at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices
Storms
• Monsoons remain a possibility. With them come thunderstorms, which can be isolated in nature and materialize quickly.
• Check weather forecasts when preparing for outings, and seek shelter in buildings or vehicles during storms (avoid sheltering under trees).
• Visitors should avoid low-lying areas, washes and streams, which can quickly become flooded without warning.
Campfire, smoking and target shooting restrictions remain in effect due to lack of summer monsoon rain and the abundant dry grass crop that can be seen across the Tonto National Forest. Additional information on restrictions can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices/?aid=52969
Fireworks, Campfires and Smoking
• Fireworks are prohibited year-round on all National Forest lands.
• Discharging a firearm is prohibited, except for taking game in accordance with Arizona hunting laws. This includes target shooting.
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or charcoal-burning device is prohibited outside of metal fire rings and metal pedestal grills provided by the Forest Service in developed recreation sites (see list included attached to the order). The use of petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns, and heating devices are allowed.
• Restrictions also apply to operating internal combustion power tools, using welding equipment or torches with open flames, operating combustion engines without spark-arresting devices in effective working order and meeting either USDA or SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) standards.
• Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building or a developed recreation site. Please deposit the remains in an ashtray or inside a building. Do not toss or discard remains on the ground.
For questions regarding the closure order or fire restrictions, please contact one of the local ranger district offices, or call 602- 225-5200 during business hours.
For more information about the Tonto National Forest and its district offices, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/tonto/home.
