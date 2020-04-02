Empty grocery store shelves, while inconvenient to everyone, create a crisis to food banks everywhere. It’s a crisis because grocery stores, always so generous, now have substantially less to share with food banks. Unfortunately, hunger does not decline. To meet the needs of its clients, Superstition Community Food Bank (formerly Apache Junction Food Bank) is now using reserved funds to purchase food to offset this decline.
To supplement revenue, Superstition Community Food Bank (SCFB) is participating in Arizona Gives Day, an online fundraising initiative on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Presented by FirstBank, Arizona Gives Day will bring together Arizonans from across the state to raise awareness and financial support for nonprofit organizations statewide. More than 700 nonprofit organizations are expected to participate.
Arizonans are encouraged to help make a difference by investing in the nonprofit of their choice. To support Superstition Community Food Bank, go to www.Azgives.org/supersitionfoodbank.org and donate or create your own personal fundraising page to help us reach our $100,000 goal. We’ve never needed the community’s support more than we do right now.”
“The spirit of neighbors-helping-neighbors has been the backbone of this country through wars, disasters, epidemics, depression, recession and now pandemic. I can tell you that spirit is alive and well right now at the Superstition Community Food Bank,” says Executive Director Myra Garcia. “Despite daily increasing demand and diminishing food supplies, we continue to fulfill our mission of feeding the hungry in East Valley communities.
According to Jennifer Purcell, Vice President of Community Engagement of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $17 million since its inaugural event in 2013. Early giving for the program has already begun and will continue through April 7.
About Superstition Community Food Bank: The Superstition Community Food Bank is a 501(c)(3) organization that works together with our volunteers and partners, to provide emergency food services to qualified individuals and families in East Valley Communities with kindness, respect and dignity. For more information about our organization, visit or contact us at 480-983-2995/www.superstitionfoodbank.org.
About Arizona Gives Day: Arizona Gives Day is a 24-hour online fundraiser aimed at bringing together communities across the state, to raise awareness and financial support for a variety of nonprofit organizations throughout Arizona. Arizona Gives Day is hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers and presented by FirstBank. Arizona Gives Day is on April 7, 2020. For more information, visit www.azgives.org.
