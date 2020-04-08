Apache Junction, April 7, 2020 - The threat of contracting or spreading the dangerous COVID-19 virus is at the forefront of everyone’s mind these days. The good people at Square One Builders jumped in to help slow the spread of the virus and protect Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) officers.
Square One Builders is a Chandler-based company that specializes in cleanup and removal of hazardous materials. They offer fire and water damage repair, mold and biohazard removal, as well as a variety of other cleanup services. All of the employees are specially trained in the handling and disposal of hazardous materials.
Out of the kindness of their hearts and a willingness to give back to the community, Square One Builders cleaned, disinfected, and sterilized AJPD transport vans and patrol vehicles at no charge to the city. Rosie Wright, one of the owners of Square One Builders said, “We’re truly grateful for the work our law enforcement officers do every day, and we just wanted to do something to help keep the officers safe and, hopefully, healthy.”
Chief Thomas E. Kelly said, “We are truly grateful for the generosity and thoughtfulness of the folks over at Square One Builders. It’s so great to see the community coming together and pitching in to keep essential services going, while we all work to defeat this worldwide virus. Remember, if you want us to be able to assist you in time of need, we must be able respond to you virus-free. Support the Governors Executive Order: practice good social distancing and stay at home unless it’s absolutely essential.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.