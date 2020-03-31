Hannah O’Toole, a choir student at AJHS, 2525 W. Ironwood Dr. in Apache Junction, has even more to sing about now. The high school freshman was nominated in the “Best in Class” category by the Arizona Music Educators Association, Solo and Ensemble Tier 2. Only one male vocal solo and one female vocal solo were recognized in this designation.
According to Andie Chung, choir director for Apache Junction Unified School District, there were 816 total Tier 1 entries in the state, 177 Superior ratings were received, and AJHS had three Superior ratings. In Tier 2, 157 entries registered, and there were only 24 entries nominated for “Best in Class” acknowledgement.
“I would like to thank Ms. Chung for all the support and opportunities she has given me! She has made a big impact on my life and many other amazing kids,” said O’Toole, who also had Ms. Chung as her choir teacher when she was a student at Cactus Canyon Jr. High in Apache Junction. “I honestly didn’t believe that I could get best in class, but now that I have, it has definitely boosted my confidence!”
In addition to learning and appreciating music, those who participate in choir programs enjoy many benefits. Singing has been found to strengthen the immune system, and singing in a choir fosters teamwork and camaraderie and helps students widen their circle of friends. O’Toole reiterates the latter.
“In addition to Ms. Chung, I would like to thank Erandy Giron, one of my greatest friends,” said O’Toole. “In the short time that I’ve known her, we have also been through so much. She has taught me a lot over the past months, and without her, I wouldn’t have gotten where I am today!”
O’Toole was recently recognized at an AJUSD Governing Board meeting after she was invited to AZACDA (American Choral Directors Association) Cantaremos Honor Choir, and she participated in ACDA Western Division Honor choir in Utah in early March.
AJHS emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. AJHS graduates have access to more scholarships per student than in most communities in the Valley and qualifying students have access to Promise for the Future to earn a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College.
Registration for all new students who wish to enroll in Apache Junction Unified School District schools is currently being accepted online at all school locations. For more information about AJUSD or its schools or departments visit www.ajusd.org.
