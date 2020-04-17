The city of Apache Junction will be making improvements to the drainage ditch on the west side of Delaware Drive from April 20-May 5.
Intermittent lane closures and restrictions between 21st and 23rd Avenues are expected during the construction period, from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. No weekend closures/restrictions are currently planned.
Any questions related to this project should be directed to the Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.
