Empowerment Systems, Inc. is bubbling up with excitement at the opportunity to announce our newest community initiative in the Apache Junction/East Mesa area.
As members of the Apache Junction Homeless Coalition, we have long talked about needed services for the homeless/at-risk/low-income community. A reoccurring idea for the last three years has been a laundry voucher program; however, it has never been able to come to fruition due to logistics and partnerships.
For the last five months, Empowerment Systems, Inc. has been spearheading a grassroots campaign to bring together community partners and funders to begin the Apache Junction Laundry Program.
“Through partners like the Apache Junction Wellness Partnership, the Friends of Apache Junction, Lost Dutchman Realty, Superstition Express Laundry and community donors, we have been able to raise $1,400 thus far and are ready to roll out the program,” said Braden Biggs, Director of Communications and Program Development for Empowerment Systems.
For $400-$500 per month, about 50 people can get fresh, clean clothes. Studies have shown a direct correlation between the continual use of dirty clothes and disease; the goal of the program is to help reduce the spread of illness.
To receive a voucher, clients will need to be currently working with Empowerment Systems, Inc., the Genesis Project, the Apache Junction Community Resource Center or the Apache Junction Unified School District. There are liaisons within each agency that are helping to oversee this process.
The first community laundry event was held on March 26 at Superstition Express Laundry (725 Apache Trail Suite 43, Apache Junction). We will be able to serve at least 25 clients every two weeks, so long as there is available funding.
If you wish to donate and “launder your money” for a cause, please visit www.empowermentsystems.org/donate and earmark your donation to Homelessness Work/Laundry Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.