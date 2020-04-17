The graduating class of Apache Junction High School: the Class of 2020 will shine in a way like no other class in the school’s history.
Beginning Friday, April 17 at 8:20 p.m., the lights on the football field will shine for 20 minutes to honor the school’s graduating seniors. The lights will continue to go on every Friday at 8:20 p.m. until May 21, or until further notice.
The school is located at 2525 S. Ironwood Dr. in Apache Junction.
“We invite the community to help us honor our seniors by turning on their porch lights on each Friday night at 8:20 (2020 military time) and keeping them on for 20 minutes in honor of the class of 2020,” said Dr. Chris Lineberry, principal of AJHS.
“Additionally, we are planning for prom and graduation, as well as a few special events between now and those events. We will let students, parents and the communities know the dates as soon as we are cleared to begin to ease off of social distancing by local and federal officials.”
Due to COVID-19 the graduation ceremony for high schools, prom and other events across the nation have been cancelled or postponed.
AJHS emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. AJHS graduates have access to more scholarships per student than in most communities in the Valley and qualifying students have access to Promise for the Future to earn a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College.
Registration for all new students who wish to enroll in Apache Junction Unified School District schools is currently being accepted online at all school locations. For more information about AJUSD or its schools or departments visit www.ajusd.org.
