A petition to encourage the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Board to include the US-60 Bypass (Gold Canyon Bypass) in its next 5-year plan will be circulated locally in August and September.
The Association for the Development of a Better Environment (ADOBE) Roads Committee created the document and will gather signatures as part of the next phase of the committee’s efforts to get Arizona government officials to complete a project that was approved around 2003.
The accumulated signatures will be delivered at the October 8, 2019, meeting of the ADOT Board. The Roads Committee invites community members to sign the petition and to also show their support by attending the ADOT Board meeting.
The committee met during June and July with ADOBE board members and other Gold Canyon citizens to pl an this step. Together, they created an official petition and also a process to obtain signatures from citizens who agree with the bypass initiative. The petition addresses the problem, the solution and the benefits of the Gold Canyon Bypass.
Every person who drives along US-60 through Gold Canyon knows the problem: ever-increasing traffic. Everyday, all day and all night, there is heavy traffic, and, for six weeks each year, the traffic to and from the Renaissance Festival multiplies the congestion. There are also heavy trucks coming back and forth from the mines to the east and speeding vehicles and red light runners.
The solution is the Gold Canyon Bypass. Gold Canyon citizens worked with ADOT officials almost twenty years ago to develop the bypass plan. The simplified diagram (shown above) shows what it will do. The bypass starts where the Superstition Freeway ends at Mountain View Road, goes around Gold Canyon and reconnects to the existing US-60 by the Renaissance Festival.
The petition outlines the benefits of directing traffic around Gold Canyon instead of through it. Heavy trucks will not have to stop for red lights and then slowly resume speed, only to stop again at another red light. They will be able to take the freeway bypass route. There will be no more stop and go Renaissance traffic, and DPS officers will no longer need to operate the stop lights during the Renaissance season. Instead, the traffic will go directly to the Festival along the bypass.
You don’t have to be a resident of Gold Canyon to sign the petition. Anyone who has traveled on US-60 through Gold Canyon and experienced the traffic nightmare is invited to add their name.
Here are three ways you can sign the petition and let our government officials know you want ADOT to build the Gold Canyon Bypass:
In person. Every Thursday in August 2019 (August 8, 15, 22 and 29), between 8 a.m. and noon, and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a signature station at the Gold Canyon Community Church (the former Gold Canyon Elementary school), 5810 S. Alameda Road, Gold Canyon. If you want to sign the petition, then stop in and sign your name;
By mail. If you don’t have the time or means to go to the Community Church and sign the petition there, write a note with your name, address and signature to affirm your support for the bypass. Mail your note to the ADOBE Board at: ADOBE, 6499 S. Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ, 85118. If you want, clip the Petition from this newspaper, and include it with your note of support. You can also ask your neighbors to send notes of their own or to add their names, addresses and signatures to your note.
3. Online. We will soon complete development of a method to collect signatures on the internet. More details to come.
The goal is to collect hundreds and hundreds of signatures to show the ADOT Board that Gold Canyon wants action on the bypass. If you are interested in assisting with signature collection, contact the ADOBE Board at the address above.
ADOBE invites the community to join them on October 8, 2019, when they attend the ADOT Board meeting in Phoenix and present the petition, accompanied with pages and pages of signatures. More details will come as the date approaches.
