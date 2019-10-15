At the October 2 work study session of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors, Andrew Smith, Transportation Principal Planner for Pinal County, presented members with a map of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s draft alignment map for the North/South Corridor Highway. Although the plan incorporates a few of the county’s expressed preferences, it largely ignores the desire of County Supervisors and town governments to bring the transportation corridor closer to the communities that would benefit from the accompanying economic growth and work centers.
In a September 6 press release, ADOT stated, “The purpose of the North-South freeway is enhancing the area’s transportation network to accommodate the current and future population, improving access to businesses and other centers of activity, improving regional mobility, providing an alternative to and reducing congestion on Interstate 10, improving north-to-south connectivity and integrating the region’s transportation network.”
District 2 (San Tan Valley) Supervisor Mike Goodman, however, expressed concern that the route, which cuts a path through undeveloped state land approximately eight miles east of San Tan Valley, leans more toward accommodating future population growth than current population centers. “It does great for the state land, because then the Superstition Vistas has more of an appeal to the developers… but it doesn’t do anything for our immediate needs, when most of our traffic is heading west into Maricopa County because we don’t have any work centers.”
District 5 Supervisor Todd House, representing the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon area, as well as the northern portion of San Tan Valley, pointed out that, “When Superstition Vistas is built, it will have over a million people… It is 20-25 years down the road when that population comes in, but that road is going to be needed by the population that’s going to be in that particular area.”
One feature Supervisors unanimously lauded was the northern alignment of the corridor with US-60. Previous versions of the route showed the connection at Ironwood Rd.; this draft connects the highway at Mountain View Road. “The original alignment with Ironwood would have been absolute chaos,” commented House. “Coming off of Mountain View makes more sense. It separates that traffic out quite a distance, so it makes it easier for flow on US-60.”
The route also provides for a connection with SR-24 in Queen Creek.
The Pinal Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) has committed to contributing $350 million for SR-24 and the N/S Corridor. $8 million has already been invested by the county to purchase the Right Of Way for 426 acres on the county’s preferred route for the N/S Corridor. Corridor construction is not scheduled to begin until 2027-28 (phase 2 of the 20-year plan). The freeway will provide an east valley connection from US-60 in Apache Junction to I-10 in the Eloy area.
The Environmental Impact Study for the route is currently under review.
Public comments to the draft study can be made until Oct. 29, 2019. Visit azdot.gov/northsouthstudy to review the document. There are also printed copies available from the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, 85119. Comments can be made online, by email: northsouth@azdot.gov or by mail:
North-South Tier 1 EIS Study Team
c/o ADOT Communications
1655 W. Jackson St.
Mail Drop 126F
Phoenix, AZ 85007
The next public hearing on the study will be:
Tuesday, Oct. 15
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Poston Butte High School
32375 N. Gantzel Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
