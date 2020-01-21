The Apache Junction Founders’ Centennial Committee is pleased to report that the logo competition, which closed on December 31, 2019, is rapidly moving forward in identifying the winner. Five finalists were selected by the committee during their regular meeting on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The next step in this process is to submit the logos to the newly appointed Arts Commission for the final decision. One winner will be chosen, and the designer will receive $500.00, generously donated by Mr. Greg Davis on behalf of the Superstition Mountain Historical Society.
The winning entry will be used to promote the 100th birthday of the founding of Apache Junction and throughout the year 2022. In the months ahead, community members will be able to purchase merchandise showcasing the winning logo in anticipation of the year-long celebration and to show their support for Apache Junctions’ diverse and unique heritage.
The winning logo will be presented to the community at this years’ Apache Junction Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo – 2020, which runs from February 28 through March 1. The much-anticipated award presentation will take place sometime during the weekend festivities, as well. Stay tuned for future dates and times.
The Centennial Committee would like to thank all of the entrants for their timely submissions. The committee is inspired by the amount of talent and creativity in and around Apache Junction. The task of choosing just five finalists was intense. We would also like to thank the Chamber of Commerce for assisting with the logo competition, as well as the Arts Commission, the Superstition Mountain Historical Society (Greg Davis) and numerous valley businesses who have already started making commitments to the support of the Centennial Committee and our 2022 endeavors.
A few of the entries provided us the opportunity to make minor edits like color scheme, per the artist, and for that we are grateful. It allows us to work one on one with the winner in making the best logo to represent our community.
If you would like to join the Centennial Committee, we meet the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Apache Junction Public Library.
