Apache Junction Reach Out, Inc., dba Apache Junction Food Bank (AJFB), announces it has officially changed its name to Superstition Community Food Bank (SCFM). The name change was unveiled to the public in a press release issued by Robert Mohle, Board President and Myra Garcia, Executive Director. The release states that the name change “is a better reflection of the food bank's service area, which includes Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, East Mesa and other outlying areas.”
The food bank was incorporated on 1983, distributing food from St. George Catholic Church in Apache Junction. In 1993, the construct of a new building in the current location occurred with the aid of a block grant. Since then, it has become the largest food bank in the East Valley, with a service area of approximately 100 square miles. One million pounds of food pass through its warehouse annually to help feed 40,000 people a year, including over 14,000 eligible families in the East Valley.
About the Apache Junction Reach Out, Inc. dba Apache Junction Food Bank
The Apache Junction Food Bank is a 501(c)3 organization that works together with its volunteers and partners, to provide emergency food services to qualified individuals and families in East Valley Communities with kindness, respect and dignity.
Learn more at http://www.ajfoodbank.org, https://www.facebook.com/foodbankaj/, https://www.instagram.com/apachejunctionfoodbank and https://twitter.com/ApacheFood
