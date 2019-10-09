An Apache Junction man has been arrested and charged with first degree homicide.
According to the Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD), Greg Thomas Head (65) called 9-1-1 at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 5 and said that he had just shot his wife and his dog.
Officers responded to a residence located in the 300 block of east Junction Street where they found the body of a 66-year-old woman later identified as Patricia Cude.
Police arrested Head and charged him with first degree homicide. He was taken to the Pinal County Detention Center where he is being held on $250,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.