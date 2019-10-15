Halloween is coming up and the city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation wants to make your night spook-tacular! They are hosting the annual Halloween Festival from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. The event will take place at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. Entry into this event is free to the community.
The popular Trunk or Treat, sponsored by Lost Dutchman Realty, is returning. Join local businesses as they line up vehicles and pass out handfuls of candy to all the dressed up Ghouls and Goblins.
If any person or business is unable to attend the event and/or would like to help support the event, candy donations are accepted at several locations across the city. Candy can be dropped at the Multi-Gen Center, Lost Dutchman Realty, the AJ Chamber of Commerce and the local VFW. All candy must be sealed at the time of drop off.
New this year are ticket sales for games and activities. Tickets may be purchased the night of the event or the Thursday and Friday prior to the event at the Multi-Gen Center for $.25 each. All proceeds from the ticket sales go back to the community and the non-profit groups that host booths at the event.
The Annual Costume Contest will begin at 6 p.m. sharp and will be divided by ages. All ages are welcome to enter. Remember to use your imagination and be creative!
Do you or your family like to carve pumpkins for Halloween? Bring your pre-carved pumpkin out to the park and enter the Pumpkin Carving Contest! Entries will be judged by kids and adults! All pumpkins must be submitted to the judging table by 6 p.m. to be eligible to win. Winners will be announced after the conclusion of the Costume Contest.
Enter your dog in the Howl-o-ween Canine Costume Contest! All canines must be on a leash and have a completed entry form. This contest will begin at 7 p.m. Categories include: Cutest, Funniest, Most Original and Best Group (dog & owner).
Local non-profit organizations, businesses and food vendors will be on site selling food and providing games for the kids. Booth games will cost a small donation. If your non-profit organization would like to have a booth at this event, please contact Justin Hewitt at Jhewitt@ajcity.net or 480-474-5146. If your local business would like to participate in the Trunk or Treat, please contact Charlie or Larry at lostdutchmanrealty@msn.com.
Are you interested in volunteering at this event? If so, please contact JJ Underwood at 480-474-5207.
In the event of bad weather, this event will be moved inside the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks. #WeAreAJ
