AJ Parks & Rec Opens Virtual Center

Apache Junction Parks & Recreation has created a Virtual Recreation Center!
With programs and facilities closed, we’ve created a way to stay connected, recreate, play and have fun, right from your home.
If you visit our Virtual Recreation Center, you will find fitness classes, workouts to do at home, cooking classes for kids, art projects, sports skills and drills, aquatic safety links, science projects, senior programs and more!
We may be isolated, but we don’t have to be alone. Join us at our Virtual Recreation Center, www.ajcity.net/979/Virtual-Recreation-Center, for your free membership to our VRC.
Be sure to check our other social media outlets, Facebook and Instagram for other videos and projects updated almost daily. Find us at @ajparksandrec.
For more information, call us at 480.474.5240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.