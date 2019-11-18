The Community Development Corporation would like to thank those involved for their time and contribution to the community’s first Make a Difference Day. There was an amazing turnout for Saturday’s event, with over 130 volunteers! The event’s success is a reflection of the dedication displayed by the volunteers on Saturday.
Given the community’s support, we were able to clear the area around the Focal Point of debris, introduce plants to the Apache Trail Median to help improve water retention in the event of potential flooding, beautify the Think Desert trail at Flat Iron Park with plants and a mural and work on residential projects to help fellow community members. With the help of J2 Engineering & Design, volunteer groups at Think Desert were able to plant trees/shrubs, line the paths, add benches, paint rocks, assist in general landscape maintenance and contribute to Josh Underwood’s mural.
Through cooperative efforts with Arizona Sustainability Alliance (ASA), City of AJ Public Works Department, the City of AJ Parks and Rec department, Team Rubicon, and local community businesses, the AJCDC was able to plant native low-water plants in the previously bare median. The Modern Woodmen of America’s grant and other donors helped to fund this project and make it a success.
The event demonstrates the importance of community involvement in cultivating a sense of pride in the Apache Junction Community through landscaping, clean-up and neighborhood enhancements. We look forward to the Apache Junction community’s continued support of such events, which help to build strong, sustainable communities. Thank you to all of those who helped to make the event a success, we could not have done it without you!
Please be sure to check for updates from the Community Development Corporation and learn how you can become involved in future events at https://apachejunctioncdc.com.
Individual Donors:
• Gustavo McGrew
• Jim Duncan
• Jim Johnson
• Johnny Insalaco
Special thanks to
• AJI Sports
• Allstate
• Arizona Sustainability Alliance
• Arizona Winter Visitor Association
• Austin Development & Construction
• Bank of America
• Chipotle
• City of Apache Junction
• Clear Title
• Costco
• Cunningham Heating & Cooling
• Dirtwater Springs
• Dutson Law Firm
• Friends of Apache Junction
• Frontier Ace Hardware
• General Dynamics
• GreenBin
• Granite Express
• Handlebar Pub & Grill
• Hardknox Rocks & Excavating
• Hitching Post Saloon
• Iron Horse Seating
• J2 Engineering & Environmental Design
• Make a Difference Day Volunteers
• Modern Woodmen of America
• Office Max
• Planet Fitness
• Sprouts
• Superstition Ranch Market
• Superstition Mountain Rotary Club
• Superstition Mountain V.F.W. Post 9399
• Team Rubicon
• Treasure Chest Granite Pit
• Walmart
• Yogurt Kingdom
