The city of Apache Junction has been honored with an award from the Arizona chapter of the Arizona Planning Association for its Active Transportation Plan.
The transportation plan, approved by the city council earlier this year, was acknowledged in the Transportation Planning category at the planning association’s annual state meeting, held Sept. 12 in Oro Valley.
The plan was developed to help the city create a safer environment for bicyclists, pedestrians, equestrians and others who use non-vehicular transportation. Consultant J2 Designs worked with the city on the plan through a grant from Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) Active Transportation Community Planning Assistance Program.
More than 2,000 contacts with citizens and other stakeholders were made during the plan’s development in 2018. More than 500 people responded to a survey regarding the plan, identifying trails, sidewalks/shared use paths and bike lanes as the most important projects needed in the city.
The plan, which will be incorporated into the 2020-2050 General Plan update, was built around the “6E’s” – education, enforcement, encouragement, engineering, equity and evalution.
The plan is posted on the city website at http://www.http://www.ajcity.net/914/ATP. #WeAreAJ
