Brady Williams, Apache Junction High School incoming senior and Navy Junior ROTC cadet, was recently selected as a candidate to attend one of the military service academies. His goal is acceptance into either West Point or the United States Naval Academy, working toward a degree in either electrical or mechanical engineering.
“The NJROTC program at AJHS has greatly influenced my life,” Williams stated. “They’ve taught me a lot about leadership and dedication and several other life skills. It’s a very good program for anyone looking for those life skills that other core classes don’t necessarily focus on.”
As the next step toward his goal, Williams attended the Summer Leaders Experience (SLE) at West Point in June. Acceptance into SLE is, in itself, an accomplishment, as 6,000 applicants compete for just 1,000 slots annually, according to the academy’s website, westpoint.edu. “SLE is a fast-paced program consisting of academic classes, military training, physical fitness training and intramural athletics… It’s the best way to gauge the challenges you would encounter and overcome as a United States Military Academy cadet.”
“The summer seminar at West Point, kind of caught me off guard at first,” confided Williams. “I wasn’t necessarily expecting it to be as difficult as it began. But over the course of the first few days, once I had some time to catch my breath, the difficulty of it started to become more of a welcomed endeavor.
“My greatest takeaway from the seminar would probably be just how difficult it would be to attend a service academy, but how rare and valuable that experience would be and how much of an extraordinary accomplishment graduation from the service academies really is.”
For Williams, military service is a family tradition. “Both my parents, and my brother, and my grandparents and uncles, all served in every branch of the United States military at some point,” he explained. “And it was them who opened my eyes to all the opportunities and importance there is to serving the nation in that way.”
He also received a great deal of advice and assistance from current NJROTC instructor LCDR Gary Lock and previous instructor (retired July 2018) Major William Parker. “I may not have even made it this far without their assistance.”
Williams is currently seeking nominations from Congressman Gosar and Arizona Senators Sinema and McSally to support his candidacy.
Williams has been in the news several times over the course of his high school career. As an Eagle Scout, Williams coordinated the planting of the 16 Acacia trees that line Ironwood Drive in front of the AJHS administration office.
He was also a member of the award winning NJROTC Cyperpatriot team and was one of only nine cadets statewide recently honored in the inaugural Ethical Cadet Scholarship Program, sponsored by SRP and the Better Business Bureau.
In his last year of high school, Williams says that, “I would like to see the swim team go to state this year and help bring the Distinguished Unit award back to AJHS’ NJROTC program. Other than those two things, I would simply like to help my school and community in any way I can.” #WeAreAJ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.