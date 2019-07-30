Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) officers, 911 Center dispatchers, and Superstition Fire and Medical District (SFMD) personnel recently received some additional training in responding to a mass casualty event.
Initially discussed were tactics and procedures in a classroom setting. Later, Imagine Prep School provided their school campus to run through various active shooter scenarios to which officers may be sent.
The training was designed to expose the officers to high stress stimuli similar to what they would experience in a real active shooter situation. In the case of an active shooter situation, Officers are expected to enter the building, locate the threat, and stop the shooter(s). This training was unique in that it was conducted in cooperation with the SFMD. With the mission of saving lives as a priority, Officers and Fire/Medical personnel are now being trained to work together to enter a mass casualty scene treat and extract the wounded. AJPD plans to expand this type of training in many of our school campuses and public buildings.
AJPD Chief Thomas E. Kelly stated, “This type of training is essential and partnering with other agencies is paramount. We put our officers through intensive stress training hoping they will never have to get this call, but if a situation arises, we want them to be ready to react with a swift, decisive and succinct responses. The main purpose is to be prepared for the worst, respond quickly, save lives and minimize tragic loss”.
With community safety in mind, AJPD and SFMD will continue to train and prepare for intensive stress situations to best serve and protect our people.
