Apache Junction Police (AJPD) reported that on August 8, 2019, Gilbert resident Jesus Gregorio Delgado Lerma (21) was arrested on drug related charges in Apache Junction.
AJPD said Lerma entered Arizona illegally through Nogales and ended his journey in Gilbert.
According to AJPD Corporal Marshall Harshman “The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by AJPD detectives assigned to the Community Response Enforcement Unit (CREU). Detectives were investigating the trafficking of narcotics into the Apache Junction area from various sources.”
Harshman said that a cooperative investigation with Gilbert Police Department’s Narcotic Unit resulted in a search warrant that was executed at Lerma’s Gilbert residence.
1.5 pounds of heroin, oxycodone, marijuana, two vehicles and more than $30,000 in US currency was seized.
Lerma was charged with possession of narcotics for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana and is currently being held at the Pinal County Detention Center in Florence. Lerma faces multiple charges in both Pinal and Maricopa County jurisdictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.