‘Tis the season for giving and Apache Junction Public Library has just the opportunity! The library has joined with the city’s Paws and Claws Care Center (PCCC) to collect donations for the city’s homeless pets this holiday season.
Through Jan. 4, the library, at 1177 N. Idaho Road, will collect pet supply donations for animals at PCCC, the city’s open-admission shelter.
“Every little bit helps our pets in need. PCCC takes in about 2,000 homeless pets a year,” said care center manager Lori Erlandson. “Our pets, our staff and volunteers recognize how essential community support is, and having the library rally behind us is a great way to raise awareness and much-needed supplies.”
PCCC serves a vital role in rescuing pets in need and, among its many services, it offers shelter and second chances for abandoned pets, none of whom are turned away. It also protects public health and safety by enforcing laws and ordinances, responding to complaints of animal abuse and working with a dozen rescue and welfare partners to find loving homes for homeless animals.
Want to participate, but don’t know what to donate? PCCC has provided a wish list to help guide you:
Canned cat, dog, puppy and kitten food
Towels and blankets without stuffing
Plastic and metal pet crates, all sizes
Plastic cat toys
Peanut butter
Nylabones and Kong toys
Dog and cat treats
Cleaning supplies (bleach and liquid laundry soap)
Cat litter
Gift cards from PetSmart, Petco, Amazon, Home Depot and Lowes
The Paws and Claws Care Center is at 725 E. Baseline and can be reached at 480- 983-4405.
