Mayor Jeff Serdy on Friday signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in the city of Apache Junction.
The declaration helps the city gain access to additional resources in addressing the needs of the community as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We don’t want anyone to be alarmed,” Mayor Serdy said. “This just allows the city to access funds if there are federal funds that are allocated.”
The city has already closed several of its facilities, including the library and the Multi-Generational Center.
“Please follow the CDC recommendations of spacing yourselves, don’t have large groups and stay in,” Serdy said in signing the proclamation.
The city continues to reassess all its operations in consultation with Pinal County Health Department and state health officials. Apache Junction has had several measures in place as recommended by the county and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pinal County has seen cases of COVID-19. The CDC says the rate of infection of this new virus is higher among older populations and those with underlying health issues, including heart and lung diseases and diabetes.
As always, health officials remind to take everyday preventive actions to stay healthy:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
