The city of Apache Junction’s Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center was named one of the 10 “Must-See” swimming pools in the United States by nationally known pool supply company, Leslie’s Poolmart.
“Of course they know a great pool when they see one,” said Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy. “Superstition Shadows has set a high standard not just for a public pool but for any swimming pool with its amenities and programs. Our Parks and Recreation Department has exceeded all expectations with upgrades and superior staff.”
Phoenix-based Leslie’s named 10 pools from across the country as “must-see” pools for National Swimming Pool Day on July 11.
In its announcement, Leslie’s said it was highlighting “pools that showcase innovative design, thoughtful details, stunning views and unique features.”
The list includes public pools and aquatic parks as well as high-end hotel pools and resort destination pools, resulting in a collection that offers a variety of options for the “perfect pool day,” according to Leslie’s news release.
In describing each selection, the pool supply company listed Superstition Shadows, saying:
“Located just outside Phoenix, Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center boasts two waterslides, a zero-depth entrance and a pipe water fountain play feature, as well as an Olympic-sized pool for laps and a whirlpool. The public pool is family friendly and offers swim lessons for ages 6 months and up, a rotating lineup of food trucks in the parking lot and special events like a Teen Glow Night and Dive-In Movies.”
There is still time to take advantage of the city’s top 10 pool. The facility holds a daily open swim from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. through July 22. On weekdays from July 23 – Aug. 2, open swim hours will be from 3-5:30 p.m. and patrons can swim at no charge. On weekends through Aug. 18, the pool is open 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; regular fees apply. There are still two “dive-in” movies coming up this season – Aug. 16 (How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World) and Sept. 14 (Spiderman into the Spider-Verse). Visit www.ajcity.net/aquatics for detains and more great programming information.
Three pools in Texas, two in California and one each from Utah, Louisiana, Florida and Nevada were selected.
The other pools on the list:
- Amangiri – Canyon Point, Utah
- Annenberg Community Beach House – Santa Monica, California
- Bayou Segnette State Park Wave Pool – Westwego, Louisiana
- Heights Family Aquatic Center – Richardson, Texas
- Hyatt Hill Country Resort – San Antonio, Texas
- Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress – Orlando, Florida
- Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa – Dana Point, California
- Parkview Terrace at the Marriott Marquis – Houston
- The Tank at the Golden Nugget – Las Vegas
“Summer fun just isn’t complete without a trip to the pool,” said Leslie’s President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Ortega in the announcement. “Whether it offers a relaxing beachfront for sunbathing or a diving board for the perfect cannonball, we encourage everyone to enjoy some pool time with family and friends – on National Swimming Pool Day and all summer long.”
For more information about pool safety, pool safety products and Leslie’s locations, go to www.lesliespool.com.
Leslie’s original announcement can be found here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leslies-names-10-must-see-us-pools-for-national-swimming-pool-day-300883089.html.
