The city of Apache Junction is conducting a comprehensive quality of life survey and information about the survey is in the mail.
The National Citizen Survey™ includes questions about quality of life, important characteristics of community, services provided by the city and priorities for the future. The city last conducted a comprehensive resident survey two years ago.
A representative sample of city residents should have received instructions to fill out the survey and are encouraged to do so.
The survey allows the city of Apache Junction to compare results and benchmark residents’ opinions against other communities across the country where applicable.
The city worked with an independent consultant, National Research Center, Inc. of Boulder, Colo., to develop the survey, which is available in English and Spanish.
About The National Citizen Survey™ (The NCS™)
The NCS (www.n-r-c.com/thencs) was among the first scientific surveys developed to gather resident opinion on a range of community issues, and has been used in more than 350 jurisdictions across 46 states. The NCS is a cost-effective survey of resident opinion and an important benchmarking tool that allows for comparison among communities. Communities using The NCS have reported that the tool improved service delivery, strengthened communications with community stakeholders and helped leaders identify clear priorities for use in strategic planning and budget setting. The NCS is the only citizen survey endorsed by the International City/County Management Association and the National League of Cities.
About National Research Center, Inc. (NRC)
NRC (www.n-r-c.com) is a leader in the field of public sector research and evaluation, with clients from across the country and around the globe. The firm is comprised of a skilled team of social scientists who support cities, counties, foundations and nonprofit organizations in using research to help communities thrive. NRC pioneered the development of The National Citizen Survey™ and continues to offer a suite of products designed to enhance the public voice and aid local decision-making.
About Apache Junction
Nestled at the foot of the Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction is strategically positioned as the eastern gateway into the Greater Phoenix metro area (Valley of the Sun) and the western entry to the Tonto National Forest’s recreation venues. The surrounding geography and western atmosphere draw more than half a million visitors through the city annually. From the mysterious stories of hidden treasures to the people who follow them, Apache Junction is surrounded by legends. Follow the city of Apache Junction on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/AJCityAZ and like the city of Apache Junction on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityofAJ.
