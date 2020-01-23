A number of road projects are scheduled for the city of Apache Junction to start the new year.
Starting this month are improvements to Southern Avenue between Ironwood Drive and Delaware Drive and Winchester Road between 16th and Southern avenues.
The Southern Avenue improvement project includes widening the road to five lanes, including two bicycle lanes, sidewalk on the south side of the street, filling in missing sidewalk on the north side, curb and gutter on the south side, street lights on the south side and drainage improvements. The project is expected to take five months. Road restrictions and brief closures are expected.
A public meeting on the project is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Apache Junction Unified School District board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
The Winchester Road improvement project includes widening the road to three lanes, including a center shared turn lane, two bicycle lanes, sidewalk on the west side of the street, curb and gutter on the west side and drainage improvements. Sidewalks also will be installed on Southern Avenue from Winchester Road to Royal Palm Road, as well as the south side of 16th Avenue, west of Winchester, across from St. George’s Catholic Church. The project is expected to take six months.
Both of these projects are funded and managed by the Arizona Department of Transportation, using federal dollars.
Also on the docket are improvements in the Grandview neighborhood, between Broadway Avenue and Apache Trail, west of Ironwood Drive. The Grandview neighborhood project includes sidewalk and curb and gutter installation on the west side of Grand Drive from Broadway Avenue to Apache Trail and curb and gutter installation on the east side of Main Drive, from Broadway Avenue to First Avenue.
This project is federally funded through Community Block Development Grants and is expected to be completed by June 1.
Questions on any of these projects please call the Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.
