APACHE JUNCTION – Michael Loggins, an 18-year veteran of water engineering and management, has been named the new director of the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District.
Loggins, who has served as engineer and superintendent of the Apache Junction Water District for six years, is taking over for long-time director Frank Blanco, who is retiring in August after being director since 2013.
“Mike has great experience in water management and has learned our system so well,” said Blanco. “This will be a seamless transition with him taking over as water director and guiding the city into the future.”
Loggins, who served with Arizona Water Co. for 12 years before coming to Apache Junction, was appointed to the post Aug. 1 and introduced at the Aug. 6 city council meeting.
“We are so appreciative of what Frank Blanco has done in his time at the water district,” said Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, who also serves as chairman of the water district board of directors. “He has put us in position to handle tremendous growth for years to come and oversaw the construction of our first water treatment plant.”
Blanco now hands the reins to Loggins, his second in command for the last several years. Loggins has spent the last six years directing operations and administrative staff, the water district’s budget, and plans for upgrades. He has worked closely with developers and property owners in determining future needs of water customers in the district and worked on plans for those developments.
Prior to his time with the Apache Junction Water District, Loggins spent 12 years in water treatment and distribution as well as managing capital improvement projects for Arizona Water Co.
Loggins holds a bachelor’s of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Evansville in Indiana and has added several additional training certifications in the last several years. Loggins is a registered professional engineer, is certified as a grade 4 distribution and water treatment plant operator by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and earned a certificate as a certified public manager from Arizona State University.
The water district, which is separate from the city government, serves about one-third of the city’s population with 15,204 customers. The city council serves as the water district’s board of directors.
