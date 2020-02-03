The Apache Trail Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be dedicating a marker in honor of the Apache Trail on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Flatiron Community Park. The park is located at 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. The Apache Trail Chapter welcomes the public to join us in commemorating an important part of Arizona history.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 177,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service, having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.
