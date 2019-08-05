The city of Apache Junction is seeking applicants for various boards and commissions. Serving on a board or commission provides an opportunity to work closely with other citizens and the city council to help make decisions about the future of the city.
Board and commission members are appointed by council after submission of an application and a council interview during a work session meeting. Appointments are unpaid and serve a fixed term (terms vary by board and commission).
The following is a list of current vacancies and the term lengths:
Board of Adjustment, 3-year terms
Construction Code Board of Appeals, 2-year terms
Health and Human Services Commission, 3-year terms
Library Board, 3-year terms
Municipal Property Corporation Board, 3-year terms
Parks and Recreation Commission, 3-year terms
Planning and Zoning Commission, 3-year terms
Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board, 4-year terms
All appointments require residency within the city of Apache Junction with the exception of the Construction Code Board of Appeals and the Health and Human Services Commission. While it is helpful if you have some experience or knowledge about the board or commission on which you wish to serve, the desire to contribute your talents, ideas and opinions to enhance the community is most important. Time commitments vary based on the specific appointment; some meet monthly while others meet on an as-needed basis.
Applications must be submitted online by Friday, Sept. 6 and can be found at www.ajcity.net/boards. Additional information on the city’s boards and commissions is also available online. For those who do not have access to a computer, applications can be submitted online using a public computer available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Rd. Candidates will be interviewed and appointed at council meetings in September and October. For additional information or assistance please contact the city manager’s office at (480) 474-5066.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.