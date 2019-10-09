Pinal County Sheriffs Office (PCSO) said that Jacob Neubauer (24) has been taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of burglary in the 2nd degree, theft, trafficking of stolen property, and criminal trespassing.
“Between the dates of September 13-27, 2019 deputies received numerous calls referencing theft of golf clubs out of open garages in the MountainBrook Village neighborhood in Gold Canyon,” PCSO stated.
PCSO deputies were able to identify Neubauer as the suspect after an investigation. “Neubauer would drive through the neighborhood looking for open garage doors. When he came across an open garage door, he would get out of his vehicle, locate golf clubs in the garage, then return to his vehicle with the golf clubs before driving off. Many of the stolen golf clubs were located at a golf resale shop in Phoenix, AZ.
Neubauer was aware that the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for him. On October 4, 2019 around 6:30am, Jacob Neubauer turned himself in at the PCSO substation in Gold Canyon, AZ.”
