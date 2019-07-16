It is Back-to-School time and beginning August 1 and running through the entire month, Superstition Mountain Museum will be showing appreciation for all teachers by offering them 10 per cent off all books in the Gift Shop and General Store.
Teachers can come in any day during August and enjoy a 10 percent discount on any book the museum has in stock. Teachers must present teacher identification card at time of sale.
For more information on this offer, call the museum at 480-983-4888 or go the website at superstitionmountainmuseum.org. The museum is located at 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.