The Annual Ben Johnson Days, hosted by the Goldfield Ghost Riders, includes something for everyone - Fun Gymkhana, Trailer Raffle & Poker Ride. Proceeds benefit children’s charities. This event not only promises fun and excitement, it also gives us the opportunity to help those who cannot help themselves.
Friday, November 8
4D Jackpot Barrel Race
-1/2 Second Split
AJ Rodeo Grounds, corner of Tomahawk & Lost Dutchman Blvd.
Registration starts at 5 p.m.; event starts at 6 p.m.
Adult entry: $25
Saturday, November 9
Fun Gymkhana
AJ Rodeo Grounds, corner of Tomahawk & Lost Dutchman Blvd.
Registration starts at 9 a.m.; event starts at 10 a.m.
Adult entry: $15; 18 & under: $10. Includes all four games!
Raffles, T-shirt sales, Food & Drinks
Sunday, November 10
Poker Ride
Goldfield Ghost Town, 4 miles north of Apache Junction on Highway 88
Registration starts at 7 a.m. and 1st Ride Out starts at 8 a.m. & every 30 mins after
Coffee & Breakfast Burritos available, provided by Boys & Girls Club
$28 for the ride, which includes lunch at Mammoth Steakhouse
A limited number of Rental Horses can be reserved at additional cost; Contact Sandie Russell: 480-982-3666
Horse Trailer Raffle
Drawing – 4pm
Enter to win a brand new Trails West Adventure II 3-Horse BP from Hay’s Trailer Sales. Winner has the option to claim the trailer or $2500 cash!
Mammoth Steak House at Goldfield Ghost Town
Tickets are $5 each, 5 for $20 or 15 for $50.
Call or go to www.GoldFieldGhostRiders.com for details! Proceeds to benefit Sunshine Acre’s Home & Local Children’s Charities. For more information, call 480-310-0454 daytime, 480-586-7864 evening.
