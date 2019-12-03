Boyce Thompson Arboretum announces the annual “Arboretum Rocks” Gem & Mineral Show on Sunday, December 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Over two billion years of astounding cataclysmic events have formed the landscape around Boyce Thompson Arboretum. In celebration of its geological history, the Arboretum will offer a variety of family-friendly educational activities, including walks and talks, demonstrations and exhibits. Jewelry, stone and craft vendors will be displaying their wares as well.
Experts will also be giving talks throughout the day. "A Field Guide to Meteorites" will provide an overview of meteorite origin and composition and will teach attendees how to find and identify them. "Volcanoes of Arizona and the Arboretum," a walk and talk, will cover the factors and inner workings of the volcanic forces that shaped the Arboretum. And "For the Love of Lichens: What's That Strange Stuff Growing on the Rocks?" will present the fascinating life history of lichens, as well as tips on how to identify native species.
Boyce Thompson Arboretum is located just outside of Phoenix, Arizona, in the stunning Superstition Mountains. At 343 acres, it is the largest and oldest botanical garden in the state of Arizona and features 18,900 desert plants from around the world. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children. Dogs are welcome.
Visit www.btarboretum.org for more information.
