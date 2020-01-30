Eight teenagers (including one from Apache Junction) who attend the Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley (BGCEV) will be honored at one of the top fundraising galas in Phoenix. On Friday, February 7, 2020, one of these teens will be recognized as the “Youth of the Year” at the annual Giving Great Futures Dinner.
The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle. The Youth of the Year program honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures and encourages all kids to lead, succeed and inspire.
The journey culminates with the Giving Great Futures Dinner, where the teens will share their stories of inspiration at the event. During the weeks leading up to the event, they are trained in public speaking to find their “voice” through storytelling and coaching. Out of those eight, a “Youth of the Year” is chosen by a panel of esteemed judges.
When: Friday, February 7, 2020, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa, 200 North Centennial Way, Mesa, Arizona 85201
This year’s Youth of the Year for each Club are:
ELIJAH THURMAN, Chandler Compadres Branch
MALIJISA HARRIS, Gilbert Branch
CESAR VILLASENOR, Komatke Branch - Laveen
NATALIA NEGRETE, Ladmo Branch - Tempe
ELAYSIA COLT, Sacaton Branch
DYLAN HENINGER, Stevenson Branch - Mesa
SERENA ST. JOHN, Superstition Mountain Branch - Apache Junction
CHRISTINA SHULTZ, Thunderbirds Branch - Guadalupe
