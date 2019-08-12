Central Arizona College Community Education is offering community members the opportunity to participate in a Humanities Tour of Spain. The tour is scheduled for March 12-21, 2020.
The structured program will include sightseeing trips, excursions, walking tours and many exciting local activities that will immerse travelers in the art and architecture, culture, and culinary delights of Spain. Tour members will travel to Madrid, Toledo, Granada, Cordoba, Ronda and Seville with CAC Humanities Professor Alyson Hanson and other CAC students and community members. A full-time tour manager will accompany the group and assist tour members in making the most of their free time.
Projected costs for this tour are $3,760 for students for a triple room and $4,160 for adults for a double room. This includes round-trip airfare from Phoenix to Madrid, centrally located hotels, 24-hour tour manager, private bus, daily breakfast and dinner in Spain, Flamenco lesson and dinner show and a Spanish fan painting workshop.
Twelve tours/entrance fees are also included: Alhambra, Historic Centers of Toledo and Cordoba, Seville Cathedral (all UNESCO World Heritage sites), timed entrance to the Prado art museum in Madrid, and more! Additional expenses may include up to $50 a day for spending money, $100 for tips for ACIS tour manager and bus driver and $25 for the CAC Community Education fee. The tour is financial aid eligible.
Academic credit is available by registering for CAC’s online humanities class HMC251 during the spring semester. The course will prepare students to make the most of their 10 days in Spain. On the tour, the learning continues with lectures by local guides and excursions to many of the famous sites studied.
Application deadline is October 1, 2019, for the early registration discount. A minimum deposit of $495 is required to register. Applications will be accepted through November 1, 2019, and thereafter on a space-available basis.
Those interested in learning more about this opportunity are invited to attend one of the following informational sessions. The meeting will be presented via ITV at the following local campus locations:
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 3 p.m.
Superstition Mountain Campus
Room C104
805 S. Idaho Road
Apache Junction, AZ 85119
San Tan Campus
Room C124
3736 E Bella Vista Road
San Tan Valley, AZ 85143
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m.
Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C104
San Tan Campus, Room C124
Tuesday, Oct. 22 3 p.m.
Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C104
San Tan Campus, Room C124
For additional information, please contact Professor Alyson Hanson at alyson.hanson@centralaz.edu.
