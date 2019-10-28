Calling all artists! Apache Junction needs your entries in their LOGO Competition celebrating the 100th year anniversary of the founding of Apache Junction in 1922.
The competition deadline is December 31, 2019, and the flyer and entry form can be found on Facebook (Apache Junction Founders’ Centennial Committee), so get your entries in by that deadline date.
Judging will take place in January 2020 ,with the date to be announced later. The winning artist will be notified when judging has been completed.
There will be one winning entry and the prize to the winning artist is $500.
The winning artists’ LOGO will be used in all marketing, advertising and fund-raising activities between 2020 and 2022 and will become the property of the committee. The winning LOGO and artist will be introduced to the community for the first time when the prize is awarded personally next February 2020 at the Lost Dutchman Days Celebration.
The entry form has all the information needed to submit your single entry or multiple entries, which should depict the life and times throughout Apache Junctions’ 100 years.
Good luck to all the artists who will be answering the call by submitting their entries.
