The Apache Junction Founders Centennial Committee (AJFCC) is proud to announce the winner of the Centennial Logo Contest! Congratulations to Kelsey Smith for the winning entry.
14 logo entries were submitted. The AJFCC met in January and narrowed the field to 5 finalists, which were presented to the newly formed Apache Junction Arts Commission. The 7 members of the commission critiqued all 5 of the designs and eventually selected Smith's design as the winner.
We look forward to moving forward and celebrating the 100 year anniversary of Apache Junction's Founding in August 1922. Not to be confused with the incorporation of the city of Apache Junction, Founders Day celebrates when George Cleveland Curtis and family settled near what is now Dirtwater Springs.
See Tom Kollenborn's "Apache Junction - A History" to learn more about the founding of Apache Junction.
