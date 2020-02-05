New executive committee members were elected at the January 29, 2020, meeting of the Central Arizona Governments Regional Council.
Al Gameros (Mayor – City of Globe) was presented with a plaque commemorating his years of service as Chair of the Regional Council for Central Arizona Governments (CAG). After the presentation, he took a few moments to thank his fellow officers, all members of the Regional Council and CAG Staff for their support and accomplishments during his term as Chair.
New Executive Committee members of the Regional Council are: Chairman – Bobby Davis (Councilmember – Town of Star Valley), Vice Chair Jon Thompson (Mayor – City of Coolidge), and Secretary/Treasurer Micah Powell (Vice Mayor – City of Eloy). New Executive Committee members of the Management Committee are: Chairman Paul Jepson (City Manager – City of Globe) and Vice Chair Rick Miller (City Manager – City of Coolidge)
Central Arizona Governments is one of six regional planning districts, or Councils of Governments (COGs), serving the state of Arizona. This year (2020) CAG celebrates 50 years of continuous service to local & tribal governments in Gila and Pinal Counties.
