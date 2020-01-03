Attention to all those wanting to learn more about their community!
The next Apache Junction Citizen Leadership Institute is scheduled for January-April 2020. This is your chance to learn about how municipal government works and find ways to engage in your community.
Any resident living within the city limits of Apache Junction, or non-resident who currently works or volunteers in Apache Junction, is invited and encouraged to participate.
It’s an opportunity to give interested citizens an orientation for serving as possible future members on a city board or commission, as well as being well-informed members of the community.
This free eight-session class will be held on every other Wednesday in the spring, beginning Jan. 15, from 6-9 p.m.
Light refreshments will be served during classes.
To register, go to www.ajcity.net/cli. If you have questions, please contact the public information office at 480-474-5080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.