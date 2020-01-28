Financial Audit
The meat of the January 21 Apache Junction City Council meeting was a presentation by Kevin Camberg of Fester & Chapman, PLLC, Accounting summarizing the city’s annual financial audit. According to Camberg, the city is in a “healthy position,” and received a “clean opinion”.
“This year was very clean,” said Camberg. “We had no audit findings. I think this is the first year we didn’t have any audit adjustments. What that means to me is that…you’re getting good financial information as you go; you don’t wait for the audit to come and correct or restate everything to get to your clean opinion.”
The review included a financial statement audit and single audit, which tests compliance with federal grants. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) was the city’s major program this year. “It’s not just the numbers we test, but also federal compliance,” explained Camberg.
The firm also did an annual expenditure limitation report. “Most of the cities and governments we audit have more leverage (are more in debt) compared to their size. So you’re in a good spot from a balance sheet perspective, as of June 30, 2019.”
Award
Another highlight of the meeting was the presentation of an award by Ray Villa, Executive Director of Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA), to Councilmember Christa Rizzi for her help at CAAFA’s Holiday House.
“CAAFA has been a big part of this community for the last 21 years,” Villa stated. “We work with victims of domestic and sexual violence. We operate a 24-hour safe house that has 16 beds. Over the last year, we provided services for 120 victims of domestic violence. Many of them have children.”
Because Christmas can be an exceptionally hard time for these families, CAAFA hosts a “Holiday House” to help make the season a little bit brighter. “We would not be able to provide the Holiday House without the generous gifts of the community,” said Villa.
Councilwoman Christa Rizzi has been involved in Holiday House since 2014. In 2017, she started organizing an annual toy drive in support of the effort. The award presented at the Council meeting recognized her efforts, stating that, “Countless lives have been indelibly changed by your compassion and care.”
Accepting the award, Rizzi applauded the community, as well. “This isn’t just about me… Apache Junction is the most generous community in America. And we appreciate what [CAAFA] does in our community.”
City Manager’s Report
City Manager Bryant Powell reminded everyone that the 2020 Census will commence on April 1. The census count is more than just an effort to enumerate the current population; the data collected affects the calculation of general fund revenue, legislative districts, grant eligibility and more.
Public Hearings
In other business, an application for a special event liquor license from applicant Ed Shockley for the Superstition Mountain Promotional Corporation, (formally submitted under the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club #1246) was unanimously approved. The Rotary Club operates beer stands at the Lost Dutchman Days event, with proceeds benefiting local charities. Lost Dutchman Days will be held at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds on Friday, February 28, 2020 through Sunday, March 1, 2020
New Business
The Council also approved an agreement with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security reallocating funds from Fiscal Year 2018 in the amount of $7,773 to purchase handheld radios for the Apache Junction Police Department.
The next council meetings will be held on February 3 and 4, 2020, 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.