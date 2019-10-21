The Apache Junction City Council met last week on October 14 and 15, 2019.
At Monday’s work session, the Council discussed PW 2019-41, a single hauler contract for solid waste, recyling and disposal services with Allied Waste Transportation, Inc. dba Republic Services. After questions and discussion, the Council asked staff to set up a public meeting with the city staff and staff available from Allied to answer citizen questions regarding the contract. The meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30 at the AJ Multi-Gen Center, Room B-117, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
Also discussed on Monday and included on Tuesday’s Consent Agenda:
Approval of an agreement with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for fiscal year 2019 grant funds in the amount of $30,092 to purchase handheld radios for the Apache Junction Police Department.
Approval of Resolution No. 19-27 authorizing the City to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Ak-Chin Indian Community for Proposition 202 funding in the amount of $16,865.58 to purchase safety equipment for the Apache Junction Police Department SWAT team.
Approval of Resolution No. 19-28 authorizing the first amendment to the intergovernmental agreement between the city and Pinal County for household hazardous waste pickup program participation. County will agree to pay the city $10,000 per event.
Approval of the agreement between the city and Advanced Chemical Transport, Inc. for the November 2019 and February 2020 household hazardous waste events in the amount of $80,000. This agreement is for a consultant who will supply “associated services, such as, but not limited to: event personnel, containers, equipment, disposal, set up, packaging, transportation and breakdown of event site.”
Presentations and Proclamations
On Tuesday, October 15, there was a presentation of a proclamation designating the week of October 23, 2019, through October 31, 2019, as “Red Ribbon Week.” Red Ribbon Week remembers the passing of DEA agent Enrique (Kiki) Camarena and encourages citizens to show intolerance for drugs in our schools, work places and communities.
There also was a presentation of a proclamation designating Saturday, October 26, 2019, as “Make a Difference Day.” Volunteers are welcome to meet at the Focal Point at 7:30 a.m. that day to help out at Flatiron Community Park, the median and other projects.
City Manager’s Report
Bryant Powell introduced Apache Junction Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson for a discussion and update. She gave an overview of the needs within the district and the upcoming bond and override election. Remember, there is a front and a back to your ballot and voters should mail them before October 30 to be counted.
There was a presentation, discussion and update on the .2% sales tax dedicated to fund roadway maintenance and repairs. The City has received $4,150,929.20 in street sales tax (SST) revenue in the five years since the tax was approved. $5,875,472.82 has been spent since that time in street/road improvements. The difference of $1,724,543.62 was paid out of HURF (Highway User funds) and will be repaid with SST.
Public Hearings
An application for a special event license for applicant Heidi Geldis, for the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Festival of the Superstitions event to be held at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, was approved 6-0 with Council Member Christa Rizzi absent.
An application for a special event license for applicant Heidi Geldis, for the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Superstition Blues and Brews event to be held at Flatiron Community Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020, was approved 6-0.
An application for extension of premises/patio permit for applicant James Wesley Johnson, for the VFW #9399, 133 N. Saguaro Drive was approved 6-0.
An application for a bingo license for applicant Edward Bergin, for the Golden Sun RV Resort, 999 W. Broadway Ave., was approved 6-0.
New Business
Several appointments to boards and commissions, including the new Public Arts Commission were made:
Construction Board of Appeals: Dave Hantzsche
Health and Human Services Commission: Mary Erickson, Syria Gerstner
Municipal Property Corporation: Terry Reynolds, Dave Hantzsche
Public Arts Commission: Liz Nicklus, Ryan Buys, Jarred Hamm, Anne Coe, Gretchen Klett, James Jackson & Katrina Steinberger.
The next Council meetings: Executive Session at 6:00 p.m. and Work Session at 7:00 p.m. for Monday, November 4, 2019, and Executive Session at 6:00 p.m. and Work Session at 7:00 p.m. for Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
