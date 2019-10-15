At the Apache Junction City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Apache Junction Police Department Senior Dispatcher Lisa Eminhizer was recognized for her 30 years of service with the department. Chief Thomas Kelly told the council and those in attendance that Eminhizer began at AJPD as a complaint clerk and held continually more demanding jobs over the years.
He listed several awards she has accumulated—from citizens, peers and professional associations—for her performance. Eminhizer said she has loved her jobs and the people she has worked with over the years. “You take that first suicidal call, you talk them out of it, then you know why you’re here,” she said.
As an item on the consent agenda, the mayor and council approved a contract with J2 Engineering and Environmental Design, LLC for the County Basin Dog Park in the amount of $57,383.00, plus an additional 10% contingency for unforeseen change orders, for a total amount of $63,121.30. The company was at the top of a short list of vendors and were familiar with the project already.
Mayor Jeff Serdy read two proclamations at the meeting, declaring October 5-12, 2019, as “A Week Without Violence” and designating the month of October, 2019, as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.” Ray Villa, the director of Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA) accepted the latter and was on hand with Connie Perez of the Boys & Girls Club for the former proclamation.
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb addressed the mayor and council at the meeting. He expressed his appreciation for the cooperation and successes his office has shared with Apache Junction Police Department. He singled out a joint traffic safety operation carried out on Ironwood Drive over the past couple months. He also committed PCSO to better patrolling of county islands within the city boundaries.
The council had a presentation, discussion, public hearing and unanimously endorsed a Class A Bingo License for the senior service programs at the Multi-Generational Center facility. The endorsement will be sent along with the application to the Arizona Department of Revenue.
Council made annual appointments and reappointments to the Board of Adjustment, Library Board, Parks and Recreation Commission and Planning and Zoning Commission. Council interviewed applicants for these positions at the September 30th work session. Michael McGraw and Dave Hantzsche were both unanimously reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Frank Schoenbeck was unanimously reappointed to the Board of Adjustment and Dirk Begeman was appointed to the Board of Adjustment by a vote of 4-3, with Council Members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans and Christa Rizzi voting against the appointment.
Also joining the Board of Adjustment with a vote of 7-0 is Sean O’Hara. Luciano Buzzin was reappointed to the Parks & Recreation Commission by a vote of 6-1 with Councilman Jeff Struble opposing. Heather Moeller will also be back at the Parks & Rec Commission with unanimous approval.
Judy Borey and Willie Howard were both unanimously reappointed to the Library Board. James Jackson was also approved for the Library Board seat by a vote of 6-1 with Councilman Robert Schroeder voting no.
Council agreed to an Executive Session at 6:00 p.m. and Work Session at 7:00 p.m. for Monday, October 14, 2019, and Executive Session at 6:00 p.m. and Work Session at 7:00 p.m. for Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in the city council conference room and city council chambers located at 300 E. Superstition Boulevard, Apache Junction, Arizona, respectively; and other meetings if necessary.
City Council meetings are open to the public and complete agendas and supporting materials are available at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
