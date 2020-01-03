City Manager’s Report
Manager Bryant Powell reminded the Council that the Citizen Leadership program will begin in January. Interested parties may call Al Bravo, PIO, for more information: 480-474-5080.
Also, the third State of the City will be held at the AJ High School Performing Arts Center, February 12, 2020. A 6:30 p.m. mixer will precede the 7 p.m. program.
Mayor Serdy gave an update on a December 17 meeting with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). According to Serdy, ADOT officials said that the roads to and from Fish Creek Hill will be open soon; however, “It may take years to repair the damage at Fish Creek Hill” enough for through traffic.
Public Hearings
A rezoning request by Better Choice Homes was approved 4-2 with Mayor Serdy and Council Member Schroeder voting no. Council Member Christa Rizzi was absent.
The action changes 2.5 acres near the southwest corner of Tepee Street & Idaho Road from general rural low density single-family detached residential (RS-GR) to medium-high density multiple-family residential by planned development. The rezoning accommodates Coyote Crossing, a proposed 12-unit single-family cul-de-sac development. The rezoning matches the adjoining property, which has already been developed.
A local citizen spoke to the Council about the density of the project, expressing concern that buyers in this development might have problems with the odors associated with the animals kept on the rural properties north of the proposed site. Having observed other rural areas around the valley overrun by development, he was also concerned that the trend might continue northward. He asked the Council to make sure that higher density developments do not encroach north of Teepee. Most members of the Council agreed with the speaker and assured him that the General Plan retains a low density, rural nature for that area.
In a related action, the preliminary subdivision plat for Coyote Crossing, passed 5-1, with Council Member Schroeder voting no.
Another item involved the “Consideration of proposed Ordinance No. 1485, amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 7: Buildings, Article 7-1: Division Of Building Safety and Administrative Code, Section 7-1-11 Construction Standards for Manufactured Home, Mobile Home, Park Model, and Recreational Vehicle Standards; repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; and providing for penalties.”
This agenda item has been contested due to a specification that, if a manufactured home is to be removed and replaced with another manufactured home, the replacement could not be more than five years old. At the request of the city attorney, the agenda item was unanimously continued to March 3, 2020, so the city could work through the issues with the objecting parties.
Old Business
In “Old Business” the Council unanimously agreed to terminate the 1992 agreements between the city and the “self-policing” parks, which include Sunrise RV Park, Countryside RV Park, Golden Sun RV Park, Lost Dutchman RV Park and Rock Shadows RV Park. These parks have had long-standing agreements with the city to provide their own enforcement of zoning issues within their boundaries. That arrangement is no longer effective nor advantageous to either the parks or the city.
New Business
The Council also voted unanimously to authorize the city of Apache Junction’s Police Department (AJPD) to enter into an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) for one AZ P.O.S.T. certified sworn AJPD personnel to assist DPS with the Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission State Gang Task Force.
In a mutually beneficial agreement, the Council unanimously authorized the AJPD to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the town of Gilbert, who will donate taser equipment in exchange for the use of the AJPD’s firearms range.
With the unanimous approval of Resolution No. 1934, AJPD is also authorized to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for connectivity of electronic crash records database (“AzTraCS”).
The next meetings of the City Council will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday January 6 (work session) and Tuesday, January 7, 2020 (regular meeting), at City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Boulevard, Apache Junction, Arizona.
City Council meetings are open to the public and complete agendas and supporting materials are available at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
