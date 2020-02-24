The Apache Junction City Council meeting opened on February 18 with a proclamation recognizing March 29, 2020, as Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Public Hearings included:
- Application for a series 007 beer and wine liquor license for applicant Jeffrey Craig Miller, for Fry’s Marketplace #665 located at 150 E. Old West Highway, Apache Junction.
- Application for a special event liquor license for applicant Russell St. John of the Boys & Girls Club of the East Valley-Metro Phoenix, for the 2020 Yesteryear Fundraising event, to be held at Dolce Vita located at 2602 S. Goldfield Rd., Apache Junction, AZ. This event will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Application for a special event liquor license for applicant Lindsey Pittman of Superstition Harley-Davidson for the Manes and Miracles event, to be held at Superstition Harley-Davidson located at 2910 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ. This event will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.
All items were approved 7-0.
New Business: The Council viewed a presentation and discussed the 2nd Quarter Update for the Fiscal Year 19-20 Council Work Plan.
The Council also discussed proposed Resolution No. 20-04, supporting pending legislation, House Bill 2705, regarding absentee landlords of vacant and abandoned buildings. This legislation would establish registration, inspection and maintenance requirements for a building that is vacant or abandoned for more than 150 days (approximately 5 months). The resolution was approved 7-0.
How it impacts us: HB 2705 De-incentivizes buildings from remaining vacant. The owner of that vacant house/building on your street would have to register the property, insure it, maintain it and allow periodic inspections to ensure it remains safe and secure.
*HB 2705 passed the House Government Committee on February 13.
Additional items discussed included pending legislation in the Arizona State Legislature:
HB 2053 (Espinoza) – Allows cities to discuss building safety and cybersecurity plans behind closed doors in executive sessions. The bill passed from the AZ House on January 30.
Companion SB 1042 (Borrelli) was approved by the Senate 30-0 and was sent to the House.
For us? It means the public would not be privy to discussions concerning building safety or cybersecurity plans unless they became a council agenda item.
HB 2055 (Biasiucci) – Allows a person who receives a civil traffic violation to perform court-approved community restitution instead of paying a civil penalty.
The bill was approved with two amendments; it passed the House 33-27 and is ready for the Senate.
For us? AJ is already doing this with a variety of cases. Very simply, if you get caught speeding, you might be able to work it off instead of paying a fine.
HB 2551 (Osborne) – Allocates $10M to the state’s Heritage Fund in support of local, regional and state parks, trails and historic preservation.
The bill passed the House Land & Agriculture Committee on January 30.
For us? Maybe AJ can get some of that money to improve our parks or purchase new ones.
HB 2791 (Townsend) – Appropriates $15 million in FY21 and again in FY22 for repairs necessary to reopen State Route 88. As yet, the bill has seen no movement.
For us? If Apache Trail is repaired so that it is, once again, passable from AJ to Globe, it will bring more tourists to the area and give us back one of our favorite drives.
SB 1280 (Mesnard) –Would remove payments to PSPRS/ASRS unfunded liability from consideration in the calculation of the city’s expenditure limitation; the unfunded liability would be required to be considered a long-term obligation required by a contract. The bill passed Senate Finance Committee.
For us? SB 1280 would be good for all cities that have been saddled with this state-mandated burden on their expenditure limitation.
HB 2028 (Fillmore) – Extends the time period that political signs can be placed in the right-of-way prior to primary election from 60 days to 120 days. The bill passed from the House Rules on February 17.
For us? We could have campaign signs dotting our roadways for four months prior to elections, instead of two months.
HB 2305 (Townsend) – Prohibits cities from criminally enforcing any requirements for residents to maintain solid waste services through a private provider. The bill is still being held by the House Government Committee.
For us? It would remove the criminal enforcement for not subscribing to a single hauler refuse company; however, it leaves the misdemeanor enforcement in place. The maximum misdemeanor fine is $2500.
HB 2313 (Grantham) –Prohibits cities from requiring installation of sprinklers in existing buildings with occupancy of 300 or more and serves alcohol unless the building is being remodeled or undergoing major renovation. The bill has been retained on the COW (Committee of the Whole) calendar.
For us? We have very few places that meet these criteria, and none are being remodeled or undergoing major renovation at this time. As a side note: it seems that, according to the wording of this bill, it’s okay for 299 folks to get caught in a fire.
HB 2389 (Townsend) – Requires a prosecution for public nuisance noise violation to be substantiated by a recording by a peace officer with a Type 1 sound meter. The bill passed the House Regulatory Affairs Committee on February 3.
For us? It would require all police agencies (state-wide) to supply officers with a type 1 sound meter and to contract for calibration services. There’s no provision for funding in this bill, so the burden of cost would be on the local taxpayers.
HB 2615 (Griffin) – Prohibits cities from requiring vacant property to maintain utilities after two years of being vacant.
For us? This one seems to contradict HB 2705, as not maintaining utilities could make property maintenance a problem.
SB 1667 (Gowan) Allows for arterial fireworks in counties with population in excess of 500,000. The bill was heard on February 18 by the Senate Caucus.
For us? If passed, we will be hearing a lot more fireworks from Maricopa County and, after the next census, Pinal County may reach the 500,000 thresh hold. Keep your animals close!
Additional bills currently under consideration in the legislature include:
HB 2176 (Blanc) - Allows cities, towns and counties to regulate short-term rentals (ie. short term vacation or Air B & B rentals, etc.) and to prohibit or restrict investor-owned commercials zones. As yet, there has been no movement.
For us? It would prevent that house next door or down the street from being purchased only for weekend or short-term rentals.
HB 2348 (Chavez) – The bill caps the residential rental TPT (sales tax) rate a city or town may levy at 5%.
For us? The city could only charge 5% tax on any rentals...less money for cities: less money out of renters’ pockets.
HB 2719 (Peterson) - For a violation of county or municipal ordinance prohibiting a person from recklessly placing any rubbish, trash, filth or debris on any property not owned or under the control of that person, the penalty is prohibited from exceeding the amount of the maximum fine for a class 1 misdemeanor and is prohibited from including any period of incarceration. The bill passed from the House Government Committee on February 12.
For us? Re-enforces the penalties for dumping rubbish, etc., in the desert, on vacant lots and alleys. The maximum misdemeanor fine is $2500.
SB 1291 (Carter) – Adds electronic cigarettes into the voter-approved Smoke-free Arizona Act. It specifies that electronic cigarettes cannot be used in indoor spaces where commercial tobacco is not allowed and allows cities to adopt more restrictive ordinances than state law with regard to the use of electronic cigarettes in public spaces. On January 29, the bill was referred to the Senate Committee.
For us? E-cigarettes would be banned anywhere there is no smoking allowed.
The next council meetings are scheduled for Monday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the City Council Chambers located at 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction, Arizona.
