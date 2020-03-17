City Manager’s Report
The Apache Junction City Council heard a presentation by Stephen Herring of Republic Services on Free Dump Week and an update on the Solid Waste, Recycling and Disposal Services contract to start April 1st.
Mr. Herring told the Council that 724 residents took advantage of the Free Dump Week in the final quarter of 2019 for a total of 178 tons of refuse collected; another 918 residents had 248 tons of refuse dropped off during Free Dump Week in the first quarter of this year.
Herring said that Republic receptacles for the new residential trash service would be delivered to residents beginning on March 16. There will be a “welcome” pamphlet attached to the new cans with information on pickup days, how to request recycling, etc. He suggested those who have a company other than Republic should wait to return their cans until after the final pickup day.
The city is making a list of those who need help returning their cans. Anyone who has a pickup truck or other large vehicle is encouraged to contact the city if they are willing to help assist other residents with the return.
All customers (including current Republic customers) will be billed by mail for the first payment with instructions for online payment if they wish.
Public Hearings
Resolution No. 20-05, declaring the document entitled “2020 Amendments to Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 7: Buildings, Article 7-1: Division of Building Safety and Inspection Administrative Code, § 7-1-9 Unsafe Building or Unsafe Property, § 7-1-11 Construction Standards for Manufactured Home, Mobile Home, Park Model and Recreational Vehicle Standards”; repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; and establishing an effective date. Approved 7-0.
Ordinance No. 1485, amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 7: Buildings, by amending Chapter 7 and adopting by reference the document entitled “2020 Amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Vol. I, Chapter 7, Buildings, Article 7-1: Division of Building Safety and Inspection Administrative Code, § 7-1-9 Unsafe Building or Unsafe Property, § 7-1-11 Construction Standards for Manufactured Home, Mobile Home, Park Model, and Recreational Vehicle Standards”; repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; providing for penalties; and establishing an effective date. Approved 7-0.
This ordinance adds RS-GR to the zones affected and adds the following changes:
- If a lot is and has been vacant, when a manufactured home is set up, the home can be no more than two years from its title date
- If the lot has a manufactured home that is being replaced, the new one can be no more than 5 years old
- Routine maintenance is okay
- A mobile home (pre-1976) must have a HUD sticker or a certification of rehabilitation before it can be permitted
- Any park model brought in older than 15 years must be inspected by an AZ Housing Inspector or Certified HUD Inspector before it can be permitted
- Additions in RV subdivisions cannot exceed 48% of the total habitable lot space, nor be closer than six feet from another park model or construction
- A park model cannot be altered
- No AZ rooms can be added to a 5th wheel, motor home or travel trailer
New Business
Discussion on the Intergovernmental Agreement with ADOT for the design and construction of Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements on Idaho Road from Superstition Blvd. to McKellips Blvd. This item will be on a future consent agenda:
Maricopa Association of Governments awarded the city $851,641 for construction of improvements to include sidewalks, curb and gutter, streetlights and bicycle lanes. The total project cost will be $1,131,641. The city’s share is $328,544. Construction will begin in 2021.
Discussion of Resolution No. 20-03 authorizing the city of Apache Junction to enter into an intergovernmental facilities use agreement (IGA) with the Apache Junction Unified School District to extend recreational and educational related services and programs to the community and for joint or cooperative activities. This item will be on a future consent agenda.
The IGA includes city maintenance of Superstition Shadow Park and the AJ Little League Park, as well as use of the school’s bus fleet for field trips, sharing of promotion and marketing and an increase in the term of the IGA from 5 years to 10 years.
Consideration of approval of the Pinal County intergovernmental agreement for election services for the August 2020 primary election and, if necessary, the November 2020 general election. Through the intergovernmental agreement, the city will obtain critical election and voter-related services to include sample and final ballots, ballot tabulation, precinct registers and signature rosters, early voting and election boards. The estimated cost the service from Pinal County is $17,600, which is $0.75 per registered voter. Approved 7-0
The next Council meetings will be at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the City Council Chambers, located at 300 E. Superstition Boulevard, Apache Junction, Arizona.
