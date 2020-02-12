General Plan
The Apache Junction City Council met in regular session on February 4. Among the items discussed was the proposed Apache Junction General Plan 2020-2050, “Legendary Landscapes and Lifestyles,” which was presented at the Jan. 7 meeting. The plan was unanimously approved by Council. It will now go to the voters at the August 4 election.
Members of the community who wish to review the document prior to the election may download a copy at: www.ajcity.net/518/2020-General-Plan. Hard copies will also be available for review at various sites around the city, including the Apache Junction Library and the Multi-Generational Center.
Fireworks
In new business, the issue of city fireworks policy was brought to the council due to the many complaints and worries about the impact of fireworks on both large and small animals. City Attorney Joel Stern explained that the Arizona Legislature has taken away the city’s right to regulate fireworks, and, “There is really no more that the city can do about the problem.”
The state legislature has banned the use of fireworks that go into the air, except for specific permitted events, but the city has to catch a person in the act in order to issue a citation. If, however, any banned fireworks are discovered when police respond to a complaint, they can be confiscated.
AJPD Chief Thomas Kelly added that videos of illicit fireworks can be used as evidence in court.
Awards
Council Member Christa Rizzi announced the winner of the 3rd annual Holiday Lighting Contest: the Handlebar Pub & Grill. She presented the owners with a plaque that they will be able to display until next year’s contest.
City Manager’s Report
The City Manager’s report included a discussion and update on Friends of Apache Junction, Community Development Corporation (CDC) and Corporate Sponsorships.
Apache Junction Program and Resource Coordinator Fox Young reported that $57,000 dollars was donated to Friends of Apache Junction in 2019. The donations have provided for city events, programs and improvements. He also announced the launch of the new Friends of Apache Junction website, planned for February 27. Donations can be made on the new site.
Fox noted that the city has also received $63,900 through corporate partnerships, including $34,000 to Parks and Recreation, $21,096 to the library and $7,500 to the police department.
Fox also thanked the 130 volunteers who participated in the city’s Make a Difference Day and announced the next one will be held on October 10, 2020.
Other Business
The Mayor read a proclamation declaring February 14, 2020, as League of Women Voters Day to celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage.
There was also a public hearing on proposed Ordinance No. 1487, case PZ-8-19: a request by Arizona Water Company, represented by Nicholas Maxwell of Coe and Van Loo Consultants, to rezone 6.91 acres zoned General Commercial (B-1), General Commercial by Planned Development (B-1/PD) and Medium/High Density Single-Family Detached Residential (RS-7) to Public and Institutional by Planned Development (PI/PD). The request was unanimously approved.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18 at 7 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction.
