APACHE JUNCTION – Packets containing the legally required documents needed to run for a seat on the Apache Junction City Council are available on the city website or you may obtain one at the City Clerk's office.
The packets are self-explanatory and serve to help the potential candidate file the forms necessary to qualify for placement on the ballot. The forms can be found online at www.ajcity.net/clerk.
Click on “Elections.”
Forms in the packet include but are not limited to Financial Disclosure Statement forms, Nonpartisan Nomination Paper and Declaration of Qualification form, Political Committee Statement of Organization, Contribution and Expenditure reports and Nonpartisan Nomination petitions.
To be eligible for the Aug. 4, 2020, primary election ballot, the completed packets must be filed by 5 p.m. on April 6. Each candidate must submit nomination petitions containing between 269 and 538 valid signatures of qualified city electors. Packets which are incomplete or received after the filing date will not be accepted.
The City Clerk's office is located at the city hall complex, Building C, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., excluding holidays.
For additional information, contact the City Clerk's office at (480) 982-8002.
